State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.90% of Grocery Outlet worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 111,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 182.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 138,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $4,750,806.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,198,281.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,567,600 shares of company stock worth $576,915,104.

GO opened at $41.78 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

