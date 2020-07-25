Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 392,332 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.31% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $28,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Snow acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AHH opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $731.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.