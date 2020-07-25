State Street Corp Sells 91,663 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $28,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lazard by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.73 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.