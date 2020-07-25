State Street Corp Reduces Position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,635 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.29% of Renasant worth $28,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 3,188.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, Director Richard Heyer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,294.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

RNST stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

