Royal Bank of Canada Has $293,000 Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Movado Group worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 115,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Movado Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Movado Group stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Movado Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $244.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Movado Group had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.