Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of USA Compression Partners worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USAC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USAC opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.38.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long purchased 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

