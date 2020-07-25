Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,203 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Viad worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viad by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 915.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 75.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 49.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSE VVI opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $309.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.87. Viad had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

