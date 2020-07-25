Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Kimball Electronics worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 218.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $310,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KE. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ KE opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Kimball Electronics Inc has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $335.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.93 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.