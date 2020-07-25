Royal Bank of Canada Invests $295,000 in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Gannett as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Gannett Co Inc has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $948.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 86,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $81,826.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379,203 shares in the company, valued at $360,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

