Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $40,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,636.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $110,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,640,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,445 shares of company stock worth $7,016,224 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

FOLD stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.35. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.