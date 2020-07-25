Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the first quarter worth $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

