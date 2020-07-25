Royal Bank of Canada Buys 22,374 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 713.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $32,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after buying an additional 946,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,807,000 after buying an additional 632,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,835. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

MaxLinear stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.87. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

