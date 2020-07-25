Royal Bank of Canada Buys 424 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $175.29 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $216.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $377.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.