Royal Bank of Canada Buys 11,274 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $16.31 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.