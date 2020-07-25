Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 9,174 Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 121.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Aegion worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aegion by 1,535.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aegion by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Aegion Corp has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $502.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $287.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

