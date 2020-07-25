Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,356 Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.43% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,405,000 after buying an additional 250,402 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $36.00 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.