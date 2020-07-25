Royal Bank of Canada Has $301,000 Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.