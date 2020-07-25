Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $14.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

