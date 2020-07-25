Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 21.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 76,927 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 169,928 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the first quarter valued at $1,880,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Profile

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

