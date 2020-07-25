Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.34% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter.

GDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $6.92 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

