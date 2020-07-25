Royal Bank of Canada Has $303,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 175.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,502,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after buying an additional 558,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 178,943 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 745,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 93,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,903. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $718.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

BHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

