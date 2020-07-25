Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,498 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 777,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

RHP stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

