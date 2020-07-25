Royal Bank of Canada Has $305,000 Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROAM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

