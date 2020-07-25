FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 358.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 172,966 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 423,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,386,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 352,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 227,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $55.73 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.53.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.70. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

