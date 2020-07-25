Royal Bank of Canada Has $308,000 Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFN opened at $16.33 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

