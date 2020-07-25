Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tricida were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 14.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Tricida by 7.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tricida by 111.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.57. Tricida Inc has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,564,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $95,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $727,050 in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

