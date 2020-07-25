Morgan Stanley Sells 504,866 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 109,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.51 million, a P/E ratio of 149.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

