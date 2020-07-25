Royal Bank of Canada Sells 702 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 87.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,203.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Perry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.68 per share, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

