Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of The Providence Service worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 705.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 73.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 20.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The Providence Service Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

