Morgan Stanley Sells 243,220 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 243,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Range Resources worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Range Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RRC opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

