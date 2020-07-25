Royal Bank of Canada Has $307,000 Stock Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 291.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Ecology Inc has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $240.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $137,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

