Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,885 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 32,055.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,769,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 202,638 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,354,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,532,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

CLTL opened at $105.79 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $109.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.