Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,075 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,671.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,499.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNS opened at $63.57 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.