Royal Bank of Canada Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

