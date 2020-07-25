Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 312.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Natus Medical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 25.9% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 104,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 51.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NTUS opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.94 million, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTUS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.