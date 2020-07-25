Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,326,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,640,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,173,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTIQ stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.