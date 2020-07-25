Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,009 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Codexis were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Codexis by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Codexis by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Codexis by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.68 million, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

