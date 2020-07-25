Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

FBM stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

