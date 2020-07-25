Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 338.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $20.91 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

