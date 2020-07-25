Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 117.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $22,426,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after buying an additional 161,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 619.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 108,743 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $44.16 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,041 shares of company stock worth $2,271,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

