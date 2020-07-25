Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,082 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

