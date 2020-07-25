Royal Bank of Canada Has $326,000 Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Entercom Communications worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 526.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field purchased 1,200,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.