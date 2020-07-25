NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NH. BidaskClub raised shares of NantHealth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NantHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NantHealth stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $11,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 616.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

