Brokers Offer Predictions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $105.75 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

