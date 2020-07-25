Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

TBK stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $639.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3,190.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 592,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 164.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 74,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 422,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.