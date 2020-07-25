Richard Sands Sells 151,404 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

