Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.