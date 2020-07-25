Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issued By Wedbush

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

Logitech International stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 27.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at $47,514,133.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,469 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.