Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology PLC Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagate Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.