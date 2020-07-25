Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ventas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,377,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.